1 hospitalized after being seriously injured in University City car crash, MEDIC says

CHARLOTTE — A person is fighting for their life in the hospital after a crash in University City on Monday night.

Officials say the crash happened around 9:18 p.m. on University City Boulevard and North Tryon Street.

MEDIC took one victim to the hospital with life-threatening injuries.

The Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department has not released any information about what led up to the crash or anything about the people involved.

Details are limited at this time.

This is a developing story; check back at wsoctv.com for updates.

