1 hospitalized after house fire in Concord, firefighters say

CONCORD, N.C. — A person has been hospitalized following a house fire early Wednesday morning, according to the Concord Fire Department.

Firefighters said they responded to a fire at a home on James Street Southwest just before 1:45 a.m.

At the scene, they found heavy smoke and fire coming from the single-story home.

Firefighters were able to get it under control within 10 minutes.

However, one person had to be rescued from the home. They were transported to an area hospital with life-threatening injuries, according to firefighters.

The Cabarrus County Red Cross will be assisting the six residents who were impacted.

