1 hospitalized after shooting in northwest Charlotte, MEDIC says

CHARLOTTE — A person is fighting for their life after being shot in northwest Charlotte on Saturday night.
The incident happened around 7:40 p.m. near Freedom Drive and Langer Street.
MEDIC says they took one person to the hospital with life-threatening injuries.
Officials have not released the cause of the shooting or any information about a possible suspect.
Details are limited at this time.
This is a developing story; check back at wsoctv.com for updates.
(WATCH BELOW: 1 charged after 3 shot in north Charlotte convenience store, CMPD says)
©2023 Cox Media Group