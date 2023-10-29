1 hospitalized after shooting in northwest Charlotte, MEDIC says

CHARLOTTE — A person is fighting for their life after being shot in northwest Charlotte on Saturday night.

The incident happened around 7:40 p.m. near Freedom Drive and Langer Street.

MEDIC says they took one person to the hospital with life-threatening injuries.

Officials have not released the cause of the shooting or any information about a possible suspect.

Details are limited at this time.

This is a developing story; check back at wsoctv.com for updates.

