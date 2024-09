CHARLOTTE — One person was shot early Monday evening in southwest Charlotte, MEDIC confirmed.

It happened along Clanton Road near Revolution Park Drive near Interstate 77.

Paramedics took the shooting victim who had life-threatening injuries to a hospital.

There has not been any word from the police on arrests or if they are looking for someone.

Shooting on Sept. 23, 2024, on Clanton Road.

