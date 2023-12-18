1 hospitalized following shooting in north Charlotte, MEDIC says

CHARLOTTE — One person was seriously injured after a shooting in north Charlotte on Sunday evening.
The incident happened just after 9 p.m. on North Tryon Street, near Tom Hunter Road.
According to MEDIC, one person was taken to the hospital with life-threatening injuries.
Officers with the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department have not released any information about the cause of the incident or the people involved.
Details are limited at this time.
This is a developing story; check back at wsoctv.com for updates.
(WATCH BELOW: Suspect accused of shooting at girl dies in hospital after going into cardiac arrest)
©2023 Cox Media Group