CHARLOTTE — One person has been hospitalized following a shooting in west Charlotte on Wednesday night.

The incident occurred just before 10:30 p.m. on the 1900 block of Taylor Avenue.

MEDIC said the victim was taken to Novant Health Presbyterian Medical Center for treatment.

It is unclear what led to the shooting.

Channel 9 is working to learn more.

