1 hospitalized following shooting in west Charlotte, MEDIC says

CHARLOTTE — A person was seriously injured after a shooting in west Charlotte.

According to MEDIC, the incident happened around 1:40 p.m. on Sunday afternoon on Walton Road, just off West Boulevard.

Officials say one person was taken to the hospital with life-threatening injuries.

Channel 9 has reached out to the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department for more information about the cause of the shooting and those involved.

Details are limited at this time.

This is a developing story; check back at wsoctv.com for updates.

