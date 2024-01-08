1 hurt after being shot near busy road in west Charlotte

CHARLOTTE — One person was taken to the hospital Monday morning after being shot in a busy section of west Charlotte.

The shooting happened just around 10 a.m. in an area off of Freedom Drive near Pacific Street. That section of Freedom Drive contains several businesses and restaurants.

MEDIC confirmed the shooting and said one person was treated for serious injuries.

It’s not clear what led to the shooting.

Police haven’t said if a suspect is wanted in connection with the shooting.

We’re working on getting more information. Check back for updates.

