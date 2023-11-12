1 hurt after crash in southeast Charlotte, MEDIC says

CHARLOTTE — One person was hurt after a car crash in southeast Charlotte on Sunday afternoon.

According to MEDIC, the incident happened at the intersection of Marvin Road and North Wendover Road just before 4 p.m.

One person was suffered from non-life-threatening injuries from the crash.

Emergency vehicles caused backups on the road as crews worked to clear the crash and treat the patient.

Channel 9 has reached out to the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department for more information about the cause of the crash.

This is a developing story; check back at wsoctv.com for updates.

