CHARLOTTE — One person is hurt following a shooting in east Charlotte early Sunday morning.

MEDIC responded to Teal Point Drive for a shooting around 3 a.m. One person was taken to the hospital. It is unclear what injuries the victim sustained.

It is unclear if anyone is facing charges in the shooting. Channel 9 is working to learn more.

