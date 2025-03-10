1 hurt in crash involving CATS bus, MEDIC says

CHARLOTTE — Emergency crews were on the scene of crash involving a Charlotte Area Transit System bus Monday morning, according to MEDIC.

It happened near the intersection at East Independence Boulevard and Sardis Road North in southeast Charlotte, MEDIC said.

Our Channel 9 photographer saw multiple Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police patrol cars still surrounding the bus just after 8:30 a.m.

MEDIC said they treated one patient with non-life-threatening injuries.

We’re working to find out more details about what led up to the crash.

