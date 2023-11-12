1 hurt, hospitalized after shooting in northeast Charlotte, MEDIC says

CHARLOTTE — One person is in the hospital after being shot in northeast Charlotte on Sunday evening.
Officials say the incident happened around 5 p.m. on North Tryon Street, near University City Boulevard.
MEDIC says they took one patient to the hospital with life-threatening injuries.
At the scene, Channel 9 photographer Reuben Muiruri saw a heavy police presence near the InTown Suites hotel.
Currently, no details have been released by the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department about the cause of the shooting or those involved.
This is a developing story; check back at wsoctv.com for updates.
