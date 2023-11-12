1 hurt, hospitalized after shooting in northeast Charlotte, MEDIC says

CHARLOTTE — One person is in the hospital after being shot in northeast Charlotte on Sunday evening.

Officials say the incident happened around 5 p.m. on North Tryon Street, near University City Boulevard.

MEDIC says they took one patient to the hospital with life-threatening injuries.

At the scene, Channel 9 photographer Reuben Muiruri saw a heavy police presence near the InTown Suites hotel.

Currently, no details have been released by the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department about the cause of the shooting or those involved.

This is a developing story; check back at wsoctv.com for updates.

(WATCH BELOW: CMPD: 1 dead, 2 others injured in overnight shooting)

CMPD: 1 dead, 2 others injured in overnight shooting

©2023 Cox Media Group