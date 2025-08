CHARLOTTE — One person was taken to the hospital with minor injuries after a crash in northeast Charlotte Wednesday morning, MEDIC confirmed.

The crash happened around 6 a.m. at the intersection of East W.T. Harris Boulevard and Grier Road.

The crash caused some delays for drivers, but the accident was cleared by 7 a.m.

No additional information has been made available.

