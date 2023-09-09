1 hurt in northeast Charlotte shooting, MEDIC says

CHARLOTTE — One person was hurt after being shot in northeast Charlotte on Saturday afternoon, according to MEDIC.
Officials were called to Mossburn Road off North Tryon Street just before 5 p.m.
According to MEDIC, one person was taken to the hospital with life-threatening injuries.
Officials have not released the cause of the incident.
Details are limited at this time.
