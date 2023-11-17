1 hurt in northwest Charlotte stabbing, MEDIC says

CHARLOTTE — One person was hurt in a stabbing in northwest Charlotte Friday evening, paramedics said.

It happened around 5:30 p.m. Friday on Bridgefield Place. The area is off Brookshire Boulevard.

MEDIC said they took someone to the hospital with serious injuries.

It’s not clear what led up to the stabbing or if police are searching for a suspect.

Police have not shared any information about the victim’s identity.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

