1 hurt in West Charlotte shooting

CHARLOTTE — One person was rushed to the hospital after a shooting off South Tryon Street Wednesday morning, MEDIC said.

The shooting happened on Benjamin Street just after 4 a.m.

MEDIC said the victim has serious injuries.

Multiple patrol cars could be seen at the scene around 5 a.m.

There is no word on what led to the violence or if Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police have made an arrest.

VIDEO: Man arrested after allegedly threatening downtown Lincolnton shooting, firing gun into ground

Man arrested after allegedly threatening downtown Lincolnton shooting, firing gun into ground

©2025 Cox Media Group