1 hurt in West Charlotte shooting

CHARLOTTE — One person was rushed to the hospital after a shooting off South Tryon Street Wednesday morning, MEDIC said.
The shooting happened on Benjamin Street just after 4 a.m.
MEDIC said the victim has serious injuries.
Multiple patrol cars could be seen at the scene around 5 a.m.
There is no word on what led to the violence or if Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police have made an arrest.
