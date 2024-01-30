1 injured after car catches fire, damages house

BOONE, N.C. — One person was injured in a fire that began in a car, Watauga County Fire Marshal released.

Just before 7 p.m. Monday, Boone firefighters went to the 1000 block of Old Bristol Road and found a car fully involved in a fire.

They say the car was threatening the home and shed nearby, prompting a massive response from nearby agencies.

The fire spread from the car to the house, where two people were inside. One of them sustained minor injuries.

Firefighters controlled the fire in 15 minutes, but the vehicle was a total loss. The house and shed sustained some damage.

Boone Fire was helped by by Cove Creek Fire Department, Foscoe Fire Department, Zionville Fire Department, Watauga Medics, Watauga Rescue, BREMCO, and Watauga County Emergency Services.

Although the fire ist still under investigation, Watauga County FIre Marshal provided this reminder:

Watauga County Fire Marshal’s office and Boone Fire would like to remind everyone to have their cars serviced regularly by a professionally trained mechanic. If you spot leaks and your car is not running properly, get it checked by a professional. Never park a car where flammables, such as grass, trash, or other combustibles, are touching the catalytic converter. Working on you rvehicle involves a lot of hazardous, flammable chemicals and gases. You should never have an open, active flame near your vehicle during this time. This includes pilot lights, cigarettes, candles, and anything else you’d set on fire. Taking your vehicle to a professional is the only sure way to avoid mechanical hazards at home.

(WATCH: ‘Abnormal electrical event’ caused apartment fire in west Charlotte, firefighters say)

‘Abnormal electrical event’ caused apartment fire in west Charlotte, firefighters say

©2024 Cox Media Group