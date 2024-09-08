1 injured in Sunday morning shooting in west Charlotte

CHARLOTTE — One person is in the hospital after a shooting broke out in west Charlotte Sunday morning.

MEDIC says they were called to the 1900 block of Haines Street just before 7:30 a.m. Sunday morning.

Officials say they transported one person with life-threatening injuries to Atrium CMC.

Police have not yet listed any suspects in connection to the shooting.

So far there is no word on what led to this shooting in west Charlotte.

This is a developing story and we will provide updates as they’re made available.

