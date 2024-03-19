1 killed, 1 hurt in Chesterfield County crash

CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, S.C. — One person was killed and another was hurt early in a single-vehicle car crash Monday morning in Chesterfield County, troopers said.
A 2008 Honda was on Market Street Extension near Cheraw at about 12:25 a.m., when the driver ran it off the side of the road, hit a ditch, then overturned.
No further information was released.
