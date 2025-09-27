Local

1 killed, 1 injured in University City shooting, CMPD says

By WSOCTV.com News Staff
CHARLOTTE — Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police are investigating a shooting that killed one person and injured another in University City.

Police said they responded to the scene at the 8800 block of Hollow Creek Circle around 2 a.m. Saturday.

There, they found one victim suffering from gunshot wounds. Police said MEDIC pronounced the victim dead at the scene.

Another gunshot victim was found at the hospital in stable condition.

MEDIC said they had not found any patients. Channel 9 is reaching out for clarification.

CMPD is investigating the shooting and collecting evidence at the scene.

Anyone with information about the shooting has been asked to call 704-432-8477 to speak with detectives.

No additional details have been made available.

This is a developing story. Check back with wsoctv.com for updates.

