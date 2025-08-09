1 killed, 1 sent to hospital in crash just outside Uptown, MEDIC says

CHARLOTTE — One person was killed and another was sent to the hospital in a crash that occurred on Interstate 277 just outside of Uptown.

MEDIC responded to a crash on I-277 at Exit 1 to South Mint Street shortly after 3 a.m.

The road was closed past the exit, just west of Uptown.

One person was pronounced deceased at the scene, and another was sent to a nearby hospital with serious injuries.

The crash was cleared around 7 a.m. and the road reopened.

No additional details have been made available.

This is a developing story. Check back with wsoctv.com for updates.

