1 killed, another hurt in head-on crash in Lancaster County, troopers say

LANCASTER COUNTY, .S.C. — One person was killed, and another was hurt in a head-on crash Monday afternoon in Lancaster County, the Highway Patrol said.
The collision happened at about 4 p.m. on Great Falls Highway (S.C. Highway 200) near Bethel Road.
A 2018 Honda Sedan crossed the centerline and struck another car. One person in the Honda died, troopers said.
No further information was released.
