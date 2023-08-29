Local

1 killed, another hurt in head-on crash in Lancaster County, troopers say

By WSOCTV.com News Staff

LANCASTER COUNTY, .S.C. — One person was killed, and another was hurt in a head-on crash Monday afternoon in Lancaster County, the Highway Patrol said.

The collision happened at about 4 p.m. on Great Falls Highway (S.C. Highway 200) near Bethel Road.

A 2018 Honda Sedan crossed the centerline and struck another car. One person in the Honda died, troopers said.

No further information was released.

