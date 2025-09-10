1 killed in Catawba County motorcycle crash

CATAWBA COUNTY, N.C. — One man was killed in a Catawba County motorcycle crash Tuesday evening.

According to a release from Highway Patrol, the fatal collision occurred around 5:10 p.m. on Highway 10 at Shiloh Road, resulting in the death of a motorcyclist.

The accident involved a pickup truck attempting to turn left from Shiloh Road, pulling into the path of an eastbound motorcycle.

The motorcyclist, Eric Scott Dugger, 34, of Newton, died at the scene due to his injuries.

The driver of the truck, Troy Lawrence Griffith, 55, of Cumming, Georgia, was not injured in the crash.

The initial investigation by the NC State Highway Patrol did not find impairment or speed as contributing factors to the accident.

The roadway was closed for approximately two hours during the on-scene investigation.

Griffith has been charged with misdemeanor death by vehicle and failure to yield the right of way.

