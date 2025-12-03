1 killed in Indian Trail house fire

INDIAN TRAIL, N.C. — One person was found dead after a house fire in Indian Trail Wednesday morning, according to the Union County Sheriff’s Office.

Stallings Fire Crews say they responded to the fire on Short Cut Lane around 6:45 a.m.

Deputies say it may have started in the kitchen, but the investigation into the exact cause is ongoing.

Channel 9 is asking for more information about the victim.

This is a developing story. Check back with wsoctv.com for updates.

