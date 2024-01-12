1 killed in industrial accident in Davidson, MEDIC says

DAVIDSON, N.C. — A person had died following an industrial accident outside of a facility Friday afternoon in Davidson, according to reports from MEDIC.

The incident occurred just before 12:30 p.m. at the Ingersoll-Rand Company on Beaty St.

Chopper 9 Skyzoom observed a scene outside of the building involving a tractor-trailer that was hauling some equipment.

MEDIC said one person was pronounced deceased at the scene.

This is a developing story; check back at wsoctv.com for updates.

