1 killed in Lancaster County motorcycle crash, SCHP says

LANCASTER COUNTY, N.C. — One person was killed in a motorcycle crash in Lancaster County, South Carolina Highway Patrol troopers said.

Troopers responded to the crash at the intersection of U.S. 21 and Barrett Road around 5 a.m.

There, they found one person had been killed in a motorcycle crash involving a 2005 Harley-Davidson, according to reports.

Troopers said the driver veered off the road and struck an embankment. The person was pronounced deceased on the scene.

The victim has been identified as 50-year-old Stephen Hargett.

The incident is under investigation.

No additional details have been made available.

This is a developing story. Check back with wsoctv.com for updates.

WATCH: Police investigating shooting that killed Rock Hill teen

Police investigating shooting that killed Rock Hill teen

©2025 Cox Media Group