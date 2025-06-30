1 killed in Lancaster County motorcycle crash, SCHP says

LANCASTER COUNTY, N.C. — One person was killed in a motorcycle crash in Lancaster County, South Carolina Highway Patrol troopers said.
Troopers responded to the crash at the intersection of U.S. 21 and Barrett Road around 5 a.m.
There, they found one person had been killed in a motorcycle crash involving a 2005 Harley-Davidson, according to reports.
Troopers said the driver veered off the road and struck an embankment. The person was pronounced deceased on the scene.
The victim has been identified as 50-year-old Stephen Hargett.
The incident is under investigation.
No additional details have been made available.
