1 killed in Troutman shooting, another hospitalized

TROUTMAN, N.C. — Police in Troutman are investigating a shooting that left at least one person dead at a shopping center on Saturday night.

According to the Troutman Police Department, officers were investigating a shooting incident involving two victims around 8:25 p.m. near 520 North Main Street.

One victim was found dead when police arrived, and the other was hospitalized with life-threatening injuries.

The victim suffering a gunshot wound told police they were shot less than a mile away on Mills Avenue and drove to the parking lot where police responded.

Channel 9 veteran crime reporter Glenn Counts spoke with a witness at the parking lot where the victims were found.

“Nobody should ever lose their life on the expense of somebody else,” said Danelle McGallard. “I just don’t know what to say right now, I’m in shock, honestly.”

The Troutman Police Department and the North Carolina State Bureau of Investigation are investigating the shooting.

