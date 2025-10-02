1 killed in Watauga County crash, troopers say

WATAUGA COUNTY, N.C. — The North Carolina State Highway Patrol is investigating a fatal crash in Watauga County Thursday morning.

It happened just before 11:30 a.m. on US 421 near the Tennessee state line.

According to troopers, a 1989 Chevrolet truck was traveling north on US 421 when the driver lost control, crossed the center line, drove off the left side of the road, and struck a tree.

The driver of the Chevrolet, 49-year-old David Paul Medley, was ejected from the vehicle, resulting in his death at the scene.

Medley was allegedly not wearing a seatbelt at the time of the crash, according to troopers.

Troopers said an initial investigation indicates impairment was a contributing factor in the collision.

