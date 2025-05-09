Local

1 killed when electric scooter, Volkswagen collide, Statesville police say

By WSOCTV.com News Staff
STATESVILLE, N.C. — The driver of an electric scooter died Friday morning after it collided with a 2024 Volkswagen on Davie Avenue in Statesville, police said.

The person on the scooter sustained critical injuries and was transported to Iredell Memorial Hospital, where they died.

The victim’s identity has not been released, and there is no word on whether any charges will be filed.

The crash investigation is ongoing.

