1 killed in York County crash

YORK, S.C. — A person died after crashing on a York County Road Saturday night, according to the South Carolina Highway Patrol.

Troopers say the driver of a Ford F350 was driving down East Rambo Road near Sims Road around 8 p.m. when they veered off the roadway.

The driver then hit a culvert and a tree. SCHP says the driver died from their injuries from the crash.

Troopers say no one else was involved or injured in the crash.

The accident is still being investigated.

