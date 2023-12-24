1 pedestrian hit by car, injured in north Charlotte

CHARLOTTE — One person was hit by a car in north Charlotte on Saturday, police say.

The incident happened at approximately 6:40 p.m. at the intersection of Atando Avenue and Statesville Avenue.

MEDIC took one person to the hospital with serious injuries.

Information about the driver and what led up to the traffic accident is unknown at this time.

Police have not said if the driver will face charges.

Details are limited at this time.

This is a developing story. Check wsoctv.com for updates.

