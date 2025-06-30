1 person charged with death by distribution following death of Monroe man, police say

MONROE, N.C. — A Monroe man has been arrested and charged with death by distribution following the overdose death of a 39-year-old man earlier this year.

On March 4, Monroe Police officers responded to a call about an unresponsive individual at a residence on Broome Street. Jerry Petrovus Deese was pronounced dead at the scene. The death was later determined to be the result of a drug overdose.

Monroe Police identified 52-year-old Fredrick Oneal Bivens as the individual responsible for supplying the drugs that led to Deese’s fatal overdose.

Bivens was taken into custody on Saturday and is being held at the Union County Detention Center under a $1 million bond.

“We extend our deepest condolences to the family and loved ones of Jerry Deese,” said Chief Rhett Bolen. “Let this case serve as a clear message: if you distribute deadly drugs in our community, you will be held accountable.”

