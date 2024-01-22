1 person critically hurt from north Charlotte shooting

CHARLOTTE — One person was hospitalized after a shooting in north Charlotte left them with life-threatening injuries, MEDIC confirmed.

The shooting Sunday night just before 11 p.m. on Bennettsville Lane near Mallard Creek Road.

MEDIC said they transported one person to the hospital with life-threatening injuries.

CMPD hasn’t revealed whether a suspect has been identified or what led to the shooting.

This is a developing story; check wsoctv.com for updates.

