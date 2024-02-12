1 person hospitalized after northeast Charlotte shooting

CHARLOTTE — A shooting in a northeast Charlotte neighborhood left one person in the hospital late Sunday night.

MEDIC says one person was rushed to the hospital after they were shot on Hubbard Falls Drive after 11:30 p.m. on Sunday.

The victim has life-threatening injuries, according to MEDIC.

Information is limited, but Channel 9 asked CMPD if there are any suspects and if they know of a motive.

