1 person killed in north Charlotte shooting, CMPD says

CHARLOTTE — One person was killed in a shooting in north Charlotte on Saturday night, Charlotte-Mecklenburg police said.

Police responded to the scene at the 8800 block of Kirkville Lane around 7:40 p.m. There, they found a victim suffering from a gunshot wound.

MEDIC pronounced the victim deceased at the scene.

CMPD said that as of this time, no suspects are being sought.

The CMPD Homicide Unit detectives are investigating the incident.

No additional details have been made available.

This is a developing story. Check back with wsoctv.com for updates.

WATCH: Motorcyclist shot, killed after police pursuit ends in crash, Newton police say

Motorcyclist shot, killed after police pursuit ends in crash, Newton police say

©2025 Cox Media Group