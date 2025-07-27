1 person killed in York County crash, MEDIC said

YORK COUNTY, S.C. — One person was killed in a crash early Saturday morning in York County, the South Carolina State Highway Patrol said.

Troopers responded to the scene at Smith Ford Road around midnight Saturday.

Only one vehicle was involved in the crash, a Chevrolet pickup truck, troopers said.

Reports said the truck was traveling south when it ran off the right side of the road, and then the left. It then struck a ditch and overturned.

The driver was pronounced deceased on scene.

No additional details have been made available.

This is a developing story. Check back with wsoctv.com for updates.

