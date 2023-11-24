1 person seriously injured after being hit by car in Uptown

CHARLOTTE — One person is recovering in the hospital after being hit by a car in Uptown on Friday afternoon.

MEDIC said the incident happened just after 1:30 p.m. on South Tryon Street and West Martin Luther King Boulevard.

Officials took one person to the hospital with serious injuries.

Channel 9 has reached out to the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department for more information about the incident and those involved.

(WATCH BELOW: Pedestrian struck, shot in northwest Charlotte, MEDIC says)

Pedestrian struck, shot in northwest Charlotte, MEDIC says

©2023 Cox Media Group