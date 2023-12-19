1 person shot near convenience store in south Charlotte

CHARLOTTE — One person was taken to the hospital after a shooting Tuesday in south Charlotte, MEDIC confirmed to Channel 9.

It happened after 2 p.m. on Archdale Drive, just northeast of Nations Ford Road.

MEDIC said one person was taken to the hospital with life-threatening injuries after being shot.

A Channel 9 photojournalist spotted police setting up a crime scene at a convenience store in front of an apartment complex.

Crime scene set up after shooting on Archdale Drive

Police haven’t released any information about the shooting yet. It’s not clear if a suspect is in custody at this time.

We’re working on getting more information, check back for updates.

(WATCH: Teacher charged for alleged sexual acts with a student, Cornelius police say)

Teacher charged for alleged sexual acts with a student, Cornelius police say

©2023 Cox Media Group