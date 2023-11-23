1 person taken to hospital after shooting in southwest Charlotte

CHARLOTTE — MEDIC says one person was taken to the hospital after being shot on Thanksgiving morning in southwest Charlotte.

The shooting happened just before 11 a.m. Thursday, according to MEDIC. It happened on Choyce Circle, which is north of Arrowood Road.

MEDIC said the victim had life-threatening injuries.

The Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department hasn’t released any information about the shooting yet. It’s not clear if a suspect is wanted at this time.

The victim hasn’t been identified.

We’re working on getting more information, check back for updates.

