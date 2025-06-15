1 pronounced dead after multi-agency search for drowning victim at Moss Lake

KINGS MOUNTAIN, N.C. — Kings Mountain Police responded to a call about a potential drowning at Moss Lake on Saturday afternoon.
Police responded to Moss Lake near Highland Circle just before 5 p.m. on Saturday. Agencies from Kings Mountain, Cleveland County, Oak Grove, and Waco also responded to the scene.
A water search and rescue operations began shortly after 5 p.m. and continued until about 5:50 p.m., according to reports.
The subject was located and then transported to a hospital, where he was pronounced deceased, officials said.
The victim has been identified as 46-year-old William James Corn Jr. from Lattimore, N.C.
The incident is currently being investigated by Kings Mountain Police, officials said.
