1 pronounced dead after multi-agency search for drowning victim at Moss Lake

KINGS MOUNTAIN, N.C. — Kings Mountain Police responded to a call about a potential drowning at Moss Lake on Saturday afternoon.

Police responded to Moss Lake near Highland Circle just before 5 p.m. on Saturday. Agencies from Kings Mountain, Cleveland County, Oak Grove, and Waco also responded to the scene.

A water search and rescue operations began shortly after 5 p.m. and continued until about 5:50 p.m., according to reports.

The subject was located and then transported to a hospital, where he was pronounced deceased, officials said.

The victim has been identified as 46-year-old William James Corn Jr. from Lattimore, N.C.

The incident is currently being investigated by Kings Mountain Police, officials said.

READ: Dozens rescued as storms cause flooding, power issues across Charlotte area

Dozens rescued as storms cause flooding, power issues across Charlotte area

©2025 Cox Media Group