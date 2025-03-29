1 sent to hospital in northwest Charlotte pedestrian crash, MEDIC says

CHARLOTTE — MEDIC responded to a call about a crash involving a pedestrian in northwest Charlotte on Saturday afternoon.
One person was transported to the hospital after MEDIC responded to a pedestrian struck call on the 900 block of Lewiston Avenue around 5 p.m.
The patient was treated for serious injury, MEDIC said.
No additional details have been made available.
This is a developing story. Check back with wsoctv.com for updates.
