1 seriously burned in Midland garage fire

MIDLAND, N.C. — Two people were treated for burns Monday night at a fire in Cabarrus County.

One of them had serious burns, Midland Fire and Rescue stated on social media.

The fire was at a detached garage in the 13300 block of Woodbine Drive and involved a vehicle.

A hazmat crew responded because of a fuel spill.

No further information was released.

🔥 Working Fire Update🔥 Woodbine Dr. Concord Fire Hazardous Materials unit being requested to assist with a fuel spill in the fire building. Mutual Aid fire units starting to be released. Please continue to avoid the area. pic.twitter.com/w4YLJ56FWb — Midland Fire and Rescue (@midland_firenc) December 19, 2023

This is a developing story. Check back with wsoctv.com for updates.

