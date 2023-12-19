Local

1 seriously burned in Midland garage fire

By WSOCTV.com News Staff
MIDLAND, N.C. — Two people were treated for burns Monday night at a fire in Cabarrus County.

One of them had serious burns, Midland Fire and Rescue stated on social media.

The fire was at a detached garage in the 13300 block of Woodbine Drive and involved a vehicle.

A hazmat crew responded because of a fuel spill.

No further information was released.

This is a developing story. Check back with wsoctv.com for updates.

