Local

1 seriously hurt after shooting in northwest Charlotte neighborhood

By WSOCTV.com News Staff
First responders at shooting scene on Glenlea Commons Road

First responders at shooting scene on Glenlea Commons Road

By WSOCTV.com News Staff

CHARLOTTE — Police are investigating a shooting in northwest Charlotte that left one person seriously hurt Tuesday afternoon.

The shooting was reported just after 5 p.m. at a home on Glenlea Commons Drive, which is just west of Beatties Ford Road and north of Sunset Road.

MEDIC confirmed to Channel 9 that one person was taken to the hospital with serious injuries after the shooting. No other injuries were reported.

Chopper 9 Skyzoom flew over the scene of the shooting and spotted Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department officers in the area, but a crime scene wasn’t blocked off.

Details haven’t been released about the shooting, and it’s not yet known if police are looking for a suspect.

Channel 9 is reaching out to CMPD for more information on the shooting. Check back for updates.

(WATCH >> ‘Find better resolutions to disagreements’: CMPD investigating northwest Charlotte deadly shooting)

‘Find better resolutions to disagreements’: CMPD investigating northwest Charlotte deadly shooting

©2024 Cox Media Group

Most Read