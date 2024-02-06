1 seriously hurt after shooting in northwest Charlotte neighborhood

CHARLOTTE — Police are investigating a shooting in northwest Charlotte that left one person seriously hurt Tuesday afternoon.

The shooting was reported just after 5 p.m. at a home on Glenlea Commons Drive, which is just west of Beatties Ford Road and north of Sunset Road.

MEDIC confirmed to Channel 9 that one person was taken to the hospital with serious injuries after the shooting. No other injuries were reported.

Chopper 9 Skyzoom flew over the scene of the shooting and spotted Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department officers in the area, but a crime scene wasn’t blocked off.

Details haven’t been released about the shooting, and it’s not yet known if police are looking for a suspect.

Channel 9 is reaching out to CMPD for more information on the shooting. Check back for updates.

