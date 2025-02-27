1 seriously hurt after shooting in south Charlotte, police say

CHARLOTTE — One person is in the hospital after a shooting in south Charlotte early Thursday morning.

The Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department said it happened on Station Crossing Avenue, near Nations Crossing Road.

Just after 4:30 a.m., MEDIC also confirmed they were at the scene.

Our Channel 9 photographer saw several officers in and outside the Accent Southrail apartment complex.

Authorities said one person was shot and rushed to Atrium CMC with serious injuries.

Officers told our photographer on scene they’re investigating the shooting and trying to figure out who pulled the trigger.

We’ll keep you updated as soon as we learn more.









