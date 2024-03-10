1 seriously hurt after stabbing in northwest Charlotte, MEDIC says

CHARLOTTE — A person is recovering in the hospital after being stabbed in northwest Charlotte on Sunday evening.

According to MEDIC, the stabbing happened around 5:30 p.m. on Avalon Avenue off Tuckaseegee Road.

One patient was taken to the hospital with life-threatening injuries by paramedics.

Officers with the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department have not released any information about the stabbing including the cause or the identities of those involved.

CMPD has not said whether or not they have a suspect in custody.

Details are limited at this time.

This is a developing story; check back at wsoctv.com for updates.

