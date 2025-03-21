CMPD: Pedestrian hit, seriously hurt in north Charlotte

CHARLOTTE — A person was seriously hurt in a north Charlotte crash involving a pedestrian early Friday morning, police said.

Traffic Team 9′s Mark Taylor reported it happened just after 6 a.m. on Sunset Road at Peachtree Road.

ALERT: A pedestrian has been struck and sent to the hospital with life-threatening injuries. Sunset Rd. is CLOSED at Peachtree Rd. to investigate. #clt #cltraffic #clttraffic pic.twitter.com/DRb3zpnMnx — Traffic Team 9 (@TrafficTeam9) March 21, 2025

The road was closed while officers with the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department investigated the incident.

MEDIC confirmed one person was transported to a nearby hospital with life-threatening injuries.

We’re working to find out more details.

