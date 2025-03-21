Local

CMPD: Pedestrian hit, seriously hurt in north Charlotte

By WSOCTV.com News Staff
By WSOCTV.com News Staff

CHARLOTTE — A person was seriously hurt in a north Charlotte crash involving a pedestrian early Friday morning, police said.

Traffic Team 9′s Mark Taylor reported it happened just after 6 a.m. on Sunset Road at Peachtree Road.

The road was closed while officers with the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department investigated the incident.

MEDIC confirmed one person was transported to a nearby hospital with life-threatening injuries.

We’re working to find out more details.

Check wsoctv.com for updates.

WATCH BELOW: 1 dead after crash on I-485 in west Charlotte

1 dead after crash on I-485 in west Charlotte

©2025 Cox Media Group

0

Most Read