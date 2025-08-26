1 seriously hurt in south Charlotte crash

CHARLOTTE — One person was taken to the hospital with serious injuries after a crash near SouthPark Mall Tuesday morning, according to MEDIC.

The crash happened around 7:45 a.m. on Sharon Road in south Charlotte.

The right lane was blocked due to the crash.

ALERT: This crash is IB Sharon Rd. IF Southpark mall blocking the right lane #clt #cltraffic #clttraffic pic.twitter.com/aj4mti1Ejo — Traffic Team 9 (@TrafficTeam9) August 26, 2025

