1 seriously hurt in south Charlotte crash

By WSOCTV.com News Staff
CHARLOTTE — One person was taken to the hospital with serious injuries after a crash near SouthPark Mall Tuesday morning, according to MEDIC.

The crash happened around 7:45 a.m. on Sharon Road in south Charlotte.

The right lane was blocked due to the crash.

