1 seriously hurt in south Charlotte crash

CHARLOTTE — One person was taken to the hospital with serious injuries after a crash near SouthPark Mall Tuesday morning, according to MEDIC.
The crash happened around 7:45 a.m. on Sharon Road in south Charlotte.
The right lane was blocked due to the crash.
ALERT: This crash is IB Sharon Rd. IF Southpark mall blocking the right lane #clt #cltraffic #clttraffic pic.twitter.com/aj4mti1Ejo— Traffic Team 9 (@TrafficTeam9) August 26, 2025
This is a developing story. Check back with wsoctv.com for updates.
