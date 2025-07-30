Local

1 seriously hurt in Uptown shooting, MEDIC says

By WSOCTV.com News Staff
CHARLOTTE — One person was taken to the hospital with life-threatening injuries after an overnight shooting in Uptown Charlotte near the Spectrum Center, MEDIC says.

The shooting happened around 2 a.m. on Caldwell Street between Fifth and Sixth Streets.

Video from the scene shows CMPD block of the road with crime scene tape as they collected evidence and interviewed witnesses.

Channel 9 is asking police what led up to the violence and if an arrest has been made.

This is a developing story. Check back with wsoctv.com for updates.

