1 seriously hurt in Uptown shooting, MEDIC says

CHARLOTTE — One person was taken to the hospital with life-threatening injuries after an overnight shooting in Uptown Charlotte near the Spectrum Center, MEDIC says.

The shooting happened around 2 a.m. on Caldwell Street between Fifth and Sixth Streets.

Video from the scene shows CMPD block of the road with crime scene tape as they collected evidence and interviewed witnesses.

Channel 9 is asking police what led up to the violence and if an arrest has been made.

This is a developing story. Check back with wsoctv.com for updates.

VIDEO: Former UNC-Charlotte football player focuses on rebuilding, helping community after being shot