1 seriously hurt in west Charlotte shooting, MEDIC says

CHARLOTTE — One person was seriously hurt in a shooting in west charlotte overnight Thursday, according to MEDIC.

It happened at a home on Pleasant Oaks Circle around 2 a.m.

The victim has life-threatening injuries, MEDIC said.

Our Channel 9 photographer saw multiple patrol cars with the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department outside the home near Oakdale Road.

We’re working to learn what led up to the violence and if police are searching for a suspect.

