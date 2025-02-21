1 seriously hurt in west Charlotte shooting, MEDIC says

CHARLOTTE — One person was seriously hurt in a shooting in west charlotte overnight Thursday, according to MEDIC.
It happened at a home on Pleasant Oaks Circle around 2 a.m.
The victim has life-threatening injuries, MEDIC said.
Our Channel 9 photographer saw multiple patrol cars with the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department outside the home near Oakdale Road.
We’re working to learn what led up to the violence and if police are searching for a suspect.
Check wsoctv.com for updates.
VIDEO: CMPD investigating homicide in north Charlotte
©2024 Cox Media Group