1 seriously injured after stabbing in Uptown, MEDIC says

CHARLOTTE — A stabbing in Uptown Charlotte sent one person to the hospital with serious injuries on Thursday morning.

Officials say the incident happened just before 3 a.m. on North Tryon Street near West 9th Street.

MEDIC took one person to the hospital with serious injuries.

Officials have not released any information about what led up to the stabbing.

Details are limited at this time.

This is a developing story; check back at wsoctv.com for updates.

(WATCH BELOW: 1 in custody after woman fatally stabbed in domestic violence case, CMPD says)

1 in custody after woman fatally stabbed in domestic violence case, CMPD says





©2023 Cox Media Group